Lok Sabha Polls: Kanimozhi Discloses Assets Worth Rs 57 Crore, Majority Parked In Banks

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi has declared total assets of Rs 57.3 crore, with over 60% of her investments in multiple banks.

The daughter of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late M Karunanidhi, has over Rs 38 crore parked in movable assets, including banks, shares of companies, vehicles and jewellery, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination from Thoothukudi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Her immovable assets, including a residential property in Chennai, were valued at Rs18.5 crore. Kanimozhi disclosed that she has Rs 13,500 cash in hand and has a liability of over 60.5 lakh.

Her movable assets include three cars, including a BMW X5 valued at over Rs 84.1 lakh. She also owns 50,000 shares of a private company, Westgate Logistics Pvt., for Rs 5 lakh.

The affidavit showed that the DMK leader has not been convicted in any criminal case, although there were multiple charges against her.

Kanimozhi had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamilisai Soundararajan from the same seat by a massive margin of 3.47 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.