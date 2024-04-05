Lok Sabha Polls: Here's Where Karti Chidambaram Parked His Money

Indian National Congress leader Karti Chidambaram favours traditional investment options, unlike some Lok Sabha poll candidates who prefer to invest in stocks and mutual funds.

Chidambaram money is mostly held in fixed deposits, savings accounts and jewellery rather than in the ebbs and flows of the stock market. His inclination towards more stable assets may be viewed as a conservative strategy, prioritising the security of fixed deposits over the potentially higher returns of the stock market.

He has approximately Rs 9.2 crore in fixed deposits and Rs 77 lakh in his savings accounts, an increase of 44% and 208%, respectively, over the past five years, according to data compiled by NDTV profit from the affidavits filed during the nomination process in 2019 and 2024.

Chidambaram's jewellery assets jumped over fivefold to Rs 10.4 lakh over the past five years, according to the data.

He has no investments in equities or mutual funds but has investments of Rs 10.02 lakh in bonds. He also did not have investments in equities and mutual funds as of 2019, when he contested and won from the Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu.

He has a total liability of Rs 12.32 crore. Chidambaram has 11 criminal cases pending against him, including the ones filed by agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for various charges, including alleged money laundering, according to the affidavit.

The sitting member of Parliament from Sivaganga is set to contest again from the same seat in the polls.