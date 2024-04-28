Women Just 8% Of Candidates In First Two Phases Of Lok Sabha Polls

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, there were 135 women candidates while in the second phase, there were 100 women candidates, bringing the combined total for the first two phases to 235 women candidates. Of the 135 women candidates in phase 1, Tamil Nadu had the highest share at 76, but they account for just 8% of the candidates in the state, while Kerala has the maximum women candidates at 24 in phase 2.