Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges Citizens To Vote In Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his voting right at a polling station in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, urging all citizens to participate in the democratic process enthusiastically. He arrived at the Nishan Public School polling booth in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad shortly after polling commenced at 7 am and cast his ballot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is seeking re-election for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was also present at the polling booth when Modi arrived.

"Today is the third phase of voting... I appeal to the people of the country that they should vote in large numbers," Modi said after casting his ballot.

The prime minister praised India's electoral system as a global model and emphasised the significance of this year's elections worldwide. Modi also lauded the Election Commission for its innovations in conducting elections.

"India's electoral process is an example for democracies across the world... This year is like a celebration of democracy across the world... India is behind several innovations in elections. I commend the Election Commission for this," he said.