Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges Citizens To Vote In Large Numbers
India's electoral process is an example for democracies across the world, the prime minister says.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his voting right at a polling station in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, urging all citizens to participate in the democratic process enthusiastically. He arrived at the Nishan Public School polling booth in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad shortly after polling commenced at 7 am and cast his ballot.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is seeking re-election for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was also present at the polling booth when Modi arrived.
"Today is the third phase of voting... I appeal to the people of the country that they should vote in large numbers," Modi said after casting his ballot.
The prime minister praised India's electoral system as a global model and emphasised the significance of this year's elections worldwide. Modi also lauded the Election Commission for its innovations in conducting elections.
"India's electoral process is an example for democracies across the world... This year is like a celebration of democracy across the world... India is behind several innovations in elections. I commend the Election Commission for this," he said.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3
Polling began across 92 seats in 11 states and Union territories on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha Election approached its midway mark. With Surat going to the BJP unopposed, polling is being conducted for 25 seats in Gujarat.
Voting is being held on 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats) will also go to polls in the third phase.
Election in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat has been postponed to the sixth phase due to logistic reasons.
The third phase is seeing over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, contest for a seat in the Lok Sabha. Political heavyweights like Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra) are in the fray this phase.
(With PTI inputs)