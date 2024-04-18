2024 Lok Sabha Elections: From Nitin Gadkari To Nakul Nath, Check Out The Key Battles In Phase 1 Polls

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections in India are set to unfold between April 19 and June 1, with the first phase kickstarting from Friday. Results are expected to be announced on June 4. During the initial phase, a total of 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories will witness contests, featuring the participation of eight Union Ministers, two former Chief Ministers, and one ex-Governor.

Voting is set to take place across multiple states, including all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, five seats in Uttarakhand, two in Arunachal Pradesh, 12 of 25 seats in Rajasthan, five seats in Maharashtra, five seats in Assam, four seats in Bihar, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, three seats in West Bengal, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

Among the prominent candidates in the first phase are eight Union Ministers: Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Additionally, two former Chief Ministers—Biplab Kumar Deb and Nabam Tuki—are also in the fray.

Let's check out the heavyweight battles in this phase: