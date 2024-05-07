Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mega Fortune: Election Declaration Shows Over Rs 300 Crore Family Empire

Union Minsiter Jyotiraditya M. Scindia's declared assets paint a picture of both individual enterprise and familial inheritance, which exceed a whopping Rs 300 crore, complete with a vintage 1960 BMW.

Scindia, also the scion of Gwalior's royal family, was affiliated with the Congress party, before he turned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Civil Aviation Minister has filed his nomination papers for the Guna parliamentary seat.

In individual capacity, the minister's immovable property stands at a total of Rs 36 crore. This comprises Rs 18.64 crore of self-acquired assets, alongside Rs 16.93 crore of ancestral wealth.

Yet, beyond his personal fortunes lies a legacy of even greater magnitude. Disclosure of the Hindu Undivided Family assets belonging to his late grandfather, Jiwajirao M. Scindia, reveal a vast empire worth over Rs 326 crore.