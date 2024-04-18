Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Search Your Name In Voters' List?

Campaigning ended Wednesday evening for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.

Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

The second phase of polling for 89 seats in 13 states and Union territories will be held on April 26. The subsequent phases will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

With more than 97 crore eligible voters in the country, the first step to ensure you can exercise your franchise is to confirm your name is on the voters' list.