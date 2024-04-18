Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Search Your Name In Voters' List?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: There are three ways through which you can search your name on the voters' list.
Campaigning ended Wednesday evening for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.
Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).
Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.
The second phase of polling for 89 seats in 13 states and Union territories will be held on April 26. The subsequent phases will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
With more than 97 crore eligible voters in the country, the first step to ensure you can exercise your franchise is to confirm your name is on the voters' list.
How To Search Your Name On The Voters' List?
There are three ways through which you can search your name on the voters' list, and they are mentioned below:
1. Search By Details
Step 1: Visit the official ECI website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.
Step 2: Select the option 'Search by Details'.
Step 3: Select state, and language. Fill in your personal and location details.
Step 4: Enter captcha and click on the 'search' option to access the voting list and check your name.
2. Search By EPIC
Step 1: Visit the official ECI website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.
Step 2: Select the option 'Search by EPIC'.
Step 3: Enter EPIC number and state name.
Step 4: Enter captcha and click on the 'search' option to access the voting list and check your name.
3. Search By Mobile
Step 1: Visit the official ECI website: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.
Step 2: Select the option 'Search by Mobile'.
Step 3: Select your state, and language, and enter your registered mobile number.
Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on the 'send OTP' option.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received and click on ‘search' to access the voting list and search your name.
Remember, if your name is mentioned on the voting list, then you are eligible to vote from the designated polling booth.
In case you forget to carry your voting ID or EPIC card to your polling booth, then the Election Commission of India has shared 12 alternative documents. These include:
Passport
Driving licence
Service identity cards with photographs (issued to employees by central/state govt./PSUs/public limited companies)
Official identity cards (issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs)
Passbooks with photograph (issued by bank/post office)
PAN card
Smart card (Issued by RGI under NPR)
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card (Issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour)
Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card (Issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India
Pension document with photograph
Aadhaar Card
(With PTI inputs)