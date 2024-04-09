Lok Sabha Polls: HD Kumaraswamy Herds His Investment Into Cows And Sheep

HD Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and son of HD Devegowda, the 11th Prime Minister of India, has placed his bets on animal husbandry, opting out of mutual funds and equity investments.

The former Chief Minister possesses 20 cows and 52 Bannur sheep, valued at Rs 6,40,000 and Rs 6,14,000, respectively. Additionally, he owns dairy equipment worth Rs 1.48 crore.

The Janata Dal candidate has filed his nomination from the Magadi Assembly constituency in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election.