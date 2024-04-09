Lok Sabha Polls: HD Kumaraswamy Herds His Investment Into Cows And Sheep
The former chief minister of Karnataka possesses 20 cows and 52 Bannur sheep, valued at Rs 640,000 and Rs 614,000, respectively. Additionally, he owns dairy equipment worth Rs 1.48 crore.
HD Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and son of HD Devegowda, the 11th Prime Minister of India, has placed his bets on animal husbandry, opting out of mutual funds and equity investments.
The Janata Dal candidate has filed his nomination from the Magadi Assembly constituency in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election.
What Is In Kumaraswamy's Portfolio
Kumaraswamy possesses assets with a gross total value of Rs 10.71 crore in 2024, which includes fixed deposits worth Rs 33 lakh. Additionally, he owns immovable assets such as agricultural and residential properties valued at Rs 43.94 crore in 2024.
Kumaraswamy has opted for safe investments and allocated his funds towards jewellery amounting to Rs 59.28 lakh. He has chosen not to invest in any listed shares. He doesn't own a car, but he does own a tractor worth Rs 2.55 lakh. On the other hand, Anitha—his wife—owns a Toyota Innova car worth Rs 11.15 lakh.
In the financial realm, Kumaraswamy grapples with loans from banks totaling Rs 19.12 crore. His taxable income for fiscal 2023 and 2019 was recorded at Rs 33.56 lakh and Rs 27.36 lakh, respectively. He holds Rs 10.38 lakh in cash as of 2024.
Additionally, he three pending criminal cases against him.