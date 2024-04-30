Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Has No Equity Exposure, Guards Assets With Two Guns

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has gone the traditional way by allocating a majority of his investment to fixed deposits and in jewellery, while owning two guns. The Union Minister has about 97% of his movable assets, or Rs 3.02 crore, in the form of fixed deposits in banks, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls.

Singh, who will represent Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, has 60 grams of gold worth Rs 4.20 lakh, and gems worth Rs 4 lakh. His wife has 750 gram gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver weighing 12.50 kg worth over Rs 9.37 lakh.

The defence minister has one .32 revolver and a rifle, with a purchase price of Rs 10,000 each, the portfolio revealed. He has disclosed a sum of Rs 75,000 as cash in hand, and the combined worth of movable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 4.02 crore.

Singh is seeking a third term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Union Minister's taxable income increased by 42% from 2019 to Rs 25.28 lakh.

The minister's immovable assets totalled Rs 3.34 crore, with agriculture lands in five villages in Chandauli district worth Rs 1.47 crore. Singh has a house in the Gomtinagar area of Lucknow worth Rs 1.87 crore.

He does not have any liabilities against him, according to the election affidavit.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, while in 2014 he defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

(With inputs from PTI)