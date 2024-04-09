Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dayanidhi Maran's Wealth Jumps Over Twofold With Increase In Movable Assets
Movable assets, led by fixed deposits and equity, constituted most of the assets held by the DMK leader.
Total value of assets held by P Dayanidhi Maran jumped twofold over the past five years as he upped his equity game with bets on the Reliance family companies. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader reported approximately 110% rise in gross total value of assets at Rs 7.81 crore in 2024, according to an affidavit filed by him while filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha election.
Maran—who won from Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019—has bet mostly on the Ambani brothers in the equity market. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is the only non-Reliance company among the seven in his equity portfolio worth nearly Rs 83 lakh.
Maran's bets are largely skewed toward Reliance Industries Ltd. and the recently spun-off Jio Financial Services Ltd. About Rs 75.79 lakh of the total equity allocation is invested in the Mukesh Ambani group companies.
His bets on three Anil Ambani-backed companies—Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Capital Ltd., and Reliance Communications Ltd.—sum to a mere Rs 2,107. The parliamentarian had no mutual fund or equity investments in 2019.
Meanwhile, Maran's allocations in bank fixed deposits stand at Rs 3.17 crore, compared to Rs 2.29 crore in 2019. His investment in gold bullion stood at Rs 10.57 lakh, while he reported cash on hand at Rs 69,850.
Maran's immovable property includes a piece of non-agricultural land worth Rs 59,000. Meanwhile, value of immovable properties owned by his spouse Priya Dayanidhi Maran stood at Rs 4.52 crore.
The DMK leader has also given Rs 47 lakh to Murasoli Maran Family Trust, named after his father and former minister of urban development in India.
Dayanidhi Maran is seeking a successive term from the Chennai Central Constituency in Tamil Nadu. He is the younger brother of Kalanithi Maran, the founder of the Indian media conglomerate Sun Group.