Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dayanidhi Maran's Wealth Jumps Over Twofold With Increase In Movable Assets

Total value of assets held by P Dayanidhi Maran jumped twofold over the past five years as he upped his equity game with bets on the Reliance family companies. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader reported approximately 110% rise in gross total value of assets at Rs 7.81 crore in 2024, according to an affidavit filed by him while filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha election.

Movable assets, led by fixed deposits and equity, constituted most of the assets held by the DMK leader.

Maran—who won from Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019—has bet mostly on the Ambani brothers in the equity market. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. is the only non-Reliance company among the seven in his equity portfolio worth nearly Rs 83 lakh.

Maran's bets are largely skewed toward Reliance Industries Ltd. and the recently spun-off Jio Financial Services Ltd. About Rs 75.79 lakh of the total equity allocation is invested in the Mukesh Ambani group companies.