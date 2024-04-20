Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengal Sees Nearly 82% Voter Turnout In Phase One Of Three Seats

Till 6 p.m. on Friday, the voter turnout was 82.17% in Cooch Behar, 83.66% in Jalpaiguri and 79.76% in Alipurduars, he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduars was 84%, 86%, and 83% respectively.