Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Points First-Time Voters In India Need To Know

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

In the first phase on April 19, voting will take place in 102 constituencies spread over 21 states/UTs, with 10 states/UTs completing the poll process in this phase.

Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

There are 1.82 crore first-time voters in the country. The Centre has also launched a national campaign to encourage first-time voters to exercise their franchise and make the poll process more participative.