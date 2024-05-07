Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live: PM Modi Votes In Ahmedabad, Voting Continues For 92 Seats

Polling began across 92 seats in 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha Election approached its midway mark. With Surat going to BJP unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7. Voting will be held on eleven seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats) will also go to polls in the third phase.

Election in the Anatnag-Rajouri seat has been postponed to the sixth phase due to logistic reasons.

The third phase will see over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, contest for a seat in the Lok Sabha. Political heavyweights like Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra) are in the fray this phase.

(With PTI inputs)