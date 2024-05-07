Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 Live: PM Modi Votes In Ahmedabad, Voting Continues For 92 Seats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at the Nishan Vidyalaya voting centre in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Nishan Vidyalaya voting centre in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. He is joined by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Heatwave Projections Loom Over North Karnataka, Gujarat Ahead Of Polls
Projections of heatwave conditions in parts of northern Karnataka and warmer temperatures in Gujarat and parts of southern Maharashtra raise concerns over voter turnout in areas where the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on Tuesday.
The 14 segments in Karnataka where polling is set to take place on May 7 are Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga. It will see a contest among a total of 227 candidates.
EC Orders Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within Three Hours
Ahead of voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission ordered political parties Monday to remove fake content from their social media platforms within three hours of it being flagged.
The direction comes in the wake of deepfake videos featuring Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh surfaced on social media platforms. These videos were taken down and criminal complaints were filed.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: Voting Begins
Polling began across 92 seats in 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha Election approached its midway mark. With Surat going to BJP unopposed, 25 seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7. Voting will be held on eleven seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the remaining 14 of the 28 in Karnataka, seven in Chhattisgarh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Assam and West Bengal, and all two in Goa. The Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (two seats) will also go to polls in the third phase.
Election in the Anatnag-Rajouri seat has been postponed to the sixth phase due to logistic reasons.
The third phase will see over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, contest for a seat in the Lok Sabha. Political heavyweights like Union ministers Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and SP Singh Baghel (Agra) are in the fray this phase.
