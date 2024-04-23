Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh's Richest Contestant Has Family Assets Worth Rs 5,785 Crore

Telugu Desam Party's candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 5,785 crore-movable and immovable- making him perhaps the richest contestant in the current polls in Andhra Pradesh. According to an affidavit filed by him, his individual assets stood at Rs 2,448.72 crore while his wife has Rs 2,343.78 crore and children have nearly Rs 1,000 crore.