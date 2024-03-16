Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-Wise Schedule In States And Union Territories

India will vote to select its next government starting April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4 as the Election Commission kicked off the poll process in the world's biggest democracy.

The Lok Sabha elections will span over seven phases from April through early June, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. Phase one will begin on April 19, and will end with the final seventh phase on June 1.

Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, according to the EC. The poll body has also reported that over 2 crore young voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years have been added to voters' list.

With over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country, around 1.5 lakh officials will aid in the conduct of the general elections, Rajiv Kumar, chief election commissioner said.