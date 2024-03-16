Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-Wise Schedule In States And Union Territories
Here is the phase-wise breakup of Lok Sabha elections in various states and union territories.
India will vote to select its next government starting April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4 as the Election Commission kicked off the poll process in the world's biggest democracy.
The Lok Sabha elections will span over seven phases from April through early June, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. Phase one will begin on April 19, and will end with the final seventh phase on June 1.
Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections, according to the EC. The poll body has also reported that over 2 crore young voters in the age group of 18 to 29 years have been added to voters' list.
With over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country, around 1.5 lakh officials will aid in the conduct of the general elections, Rajiv Kumar, chief election commissioner said.
Phase 1 (April 19) (102 Seats)
Arunachal Pradesh (2/2)
Assam (5/14)
Bihar (4/40)
Chhattisgarh (1/11)
Madhya Pradesh (6/29)
Maharashtra (5/48)
Manipur (2/2)
Meghalaya (2/2)
Mizoram (1/1)
Nagaland (1/1)
Rajasthan (12/25)
Sikkim (1/1)
Tamil Nadu (39/39)
Tripura (1/2)
Uttar Pradesh (8/80)
Uttarakhand (5/5)
West Bengal (3/42)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1/1)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)
Lakshadweep (1/1)
Puducherry (1/1)
Phase 2 (April 26) (89 Seats)
Assam (5/14)
Bihar (5/40)
Chhattisgarh (3/11)
Karnataka (14/28)
Kerala (20/20)
Madhya Pradesh (7/29)
Maharashtra (8/48)
Manipur (1/2)
Rajasthan (13/25)
Tripura (1/2)
Uttar Pradesh (8/80)
West Bengal (3/42)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)
Phase 3 (May 7) (94 Seats)
Assam (4/14)
Bihar (5/40)
Chhattisgarh (7/11)
Goa (2/2)
Gujarat (26/26)
Karnataka (14/28)
Madhya Pradesh (8/29)
Maharashtra (11/48)
Uttar Pradesh (10/80)
West Bengal (4/42)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (1/1)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)
Phase 4 (May 13) (96 Seats)
Andhra Pradesh (25/25)
Bihar (5/40)
Jharkhand (4/14)
Madhya Pradesh (8/29)
Maharashtra (11/48)
Odisha (4/21)
Telangana (17/17)
Uttar Pradesh (13/80)
West Bengal (8/42)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)
Phase 5 (May 20) (57 Seats)
Bihar (5/40)
Jharkhand (3/14)
Maharashtra (13/48)
Odisha (5/21)
Uttar Pradesh (14/80)
West Bengal (7/42)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)
Ladakh (1/1)
Phase 6 (May 25) (49 Seats)
Bihar (8/40)
Haryana (10/10)
Jharkhand (4/14)
Odisha (6/21)
Uttar Pradesh (14/80)
West Bengal (8/42)
Delhi (7/7)
Phase 7 (June 1) (57 Seats)
Bihar (8/40)
Himachal Pradesh (4/4)
Jharkhand (3/14)
Odisha (6/21)
Punjab (13/13)
Uttar Pradesh (13/80)
West Bengal (9/42)
Chandigarh (1/1)