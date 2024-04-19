Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: First Phase Kicks Off Today, 102 Constituencies Go To Poll

Voters across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. More than 16.63 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

Voting will be held for 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim as well.

Tamil Nadu will be in focus today, with all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state going to poll today. Five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, and two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya will also see voting today. Polling will be held on the sole seat each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh will also go to polls.

Results for the seven-phase election will be declared on June 4.