Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KV Reddy Has Nearly Rs 1,000-Crore Investment In Healthcare Stocks

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has made a significant investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore in various healthcare stocks, placing a considerable bet on the sector, according to an affidavit filed during the nomination for the Lok Sabha election. He will contest from the Chevella constituency in Telangana.

Reddy's investments in the healthcare sector include a substantial stake in

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., totaling Rs 973.2 crore. KV Reddy and his wife, Sangita Reddy, are promoters of Apollo Hospitals. Sangita Reddy is also the joint managing director and holds significant investments in the company, amounting to Rs 1,500.9 crore.

He has invested Rs 7.07 crore in Indraprastha Medical Corp. KV Reddy also holds investment in unlisted investments at Rs 102.1 crore in Citadel Research & Solutions, and Health Care India, with holdings worth Rs 40 crore.