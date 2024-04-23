Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KV Reddy Has Nearly Rs 1,000-Crore Investment In Healthcare Stocks
KV Reddy, Sangita Reddy and their son disclosed assets of over Rs 4,500 crore, including both movable and immovable.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has made a significant investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore in various healthcare stocks, placing a considerable bet on the sector, according to an affidavit filed during the nomination for the Lok Sabha election. He will contest from the Chevella constituency in Telangana.
Reddy's investments in the healthcare sector include a substantial stake in
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., totaling Rs 973.2 crore. KV Reddy and his wife, Sangita Reddy, are promoters of Apollo Hospitals. Sangita Reddy is also the joint managing director and holds significant investments in the company, amounting to Rs 1,500.9 crore.
He has invested Rs 7.07 crore in Indraprastha Medical Corp. KV Reddy also holds investment in unlisted investments at Rs 102.1 crore in Citadel Research & Solutions, and Health Care India, with holdings worth Rs 40 crore.
KV Reddy declared movable assets valued at Rs 1,178.7 crore, while Sangita Reddy's movable assets amounted to Rs 3,203.9 crore. Viraj Reddy reported assets worth Rs 107.4 crore.
KV Reddy possesses assets, including commercial buildings, residential units and land, totaling at Rs 71.4 crore. Sangita Reddy's immovable property stands at a value of 5.51 crore.
KV Reddy possesses gold jewellery valued at Rs 60 lakh and holds a cash reserve of Rs 6 lakh. Sangita Reddy's gold jewellery amounts to a substantial Rs 10.4 crore, and she maintains a cash reserve of Rs 3.78 lakh.