Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hema Malini Backs Traditional Investments, Bets On Immoveable Assets
Hema Malini has filed her nomination from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol, the iconic Bollywood couple, have a combined portfolio of immoveable assets valued at over Rs 140 crore and have allocated a significant portion to traditional investments such as shares, bonds, mutual funds and debentures.
Malini's immoveable assets command a market value of Rs 113.60 crore. Deol, on the other hand, boasts immoveable assets with a market value of Rs 136.07 crore.
The Indian actress-turned-politician holds shares, bonds, mutual funds, and debentures valued at Rs 2.57 crore. Deol, on the other hand, possesses holdings in shares, bonds, mutual funds, and debentures amounting to Rs 4.55 crore.
Malini's taxable income for FY23 stands at Rs 1.27 crore, reflecting her financial growth. In comparison, her taxable income for FY19 was Rs 1.16 crore, indicating a steady rise in her earnings over the years.
Her domestic bank fixed deposits total Rs 99.93 lakh, while Deol holds domestic bank FDs worth Rs 3.52 crore.
Malini keeps Rs 18.52 lakh in cash and holds moveable assets valued at Rs 12.09 crore. Meanwhile, Deol maintains Rs 43.19 lakh in cash and possesses moveable assets worth Rs 17.15 crore.