Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hema Malini Backs Traditional Investments, Bets On Immoveable Assets

Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol, the iconic Bollywood couple, have a combined portfolio of immoveable assets valued at over Rs 140 crore and have allocated a significant portion to traditional investments such as shares, bonds, mutual funds and debentures.

Malini's immoveable assets command a market value of Rs 113.60 crore. Deol, on the other hand, boasts immoveable assets with a market value of Rs 136.07 crore.

Malini has filed her nomination from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Indian actress-turned-politician holds shares, bonds, mutual funds, and debentures valued at Rs 2.57 crore. Deol, on the other hand, possesses holdings in shares, bonds, mutual funds, and debentures amounting to Rs 4.55 crore.