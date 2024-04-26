Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dimple Yadav Owes Akhilesh Rs 54 Lakh; Family Assets At 42 Crore
A look at Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav's disclosed wealth ahead of the general election.
Akhilesh Yadav, son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, has submitted his nomination papers to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Kannauj constituency.
In a disclosure of assets accompanying his candidacy, it has been revealed that Akhilesh Yadav possesses assets amounting to Rs 26.34 crore, while his spouse, Dimple Yadav, holds assets valued at over 15 crore. This brings the total family assets to a considerable Rs 41.88 crore.
Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledges in his affidavit that his wife, Dimple Yadav, owes him a debt of Rs 54 lakh.
Akhilesh Yadav has a fascinating interest in crockery; he has disclosed 1.60 lakh worth of crockery in his affidavit.
Akhilesh has Rs 25.61 lakh in cash on hand and Rs 5.41 crore in bank vaults.
In the form of liquid cash, Dimple has Rs 5.72 lakh and Rs 3.75 crore in various banking institutions. She possesses jewellry worth Rs 59.76 lakh, which consist of 2.77 Kg of gold.
Akhilesh has invested Rs 9.12 crore in movable assets and Rs 17.22 crore in immovable assets. Meanwhile, Dimple's movable assets are worth 5.10 crore. She has Rs 10.44 crore in immovable assets.
Akhilesh and Dimple disclose their taxable incomes. In the financial year 2018-19, Akhilesh reported a taxable income of Rs 86.88 lakh, while Dimple declared Rs 61.45 lakh. Transitioning to 2022–23, Akhilesh's taxable income slightly decreased to Rs 84.51 lakh. Conversely, Dimple's taxable income saw a modest rise, reaching Rs 67.5 lakh during the same period.