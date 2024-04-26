Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dimple Yadav Owes Akhilesh Rs 54 Lakh; Family Assets At 42 Crore

Akhilesh Yadav, son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, has submitted his nomination papers to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Kannauj constituency.

In a disclosure of assets accompanying his candidacy, it has been revealed that Akhilesh Yadav possesses assets amounting to Rs 26.34 crore, while his spouse, Dimple Yadav, holds assets valued at over 15 crore. This brings the total family assets to a considerable Rs 41.88 crore.

Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav acknowledges in his affidavit that his wife, Dimple Yadav, owes him a debt of Rs 54 lakh.