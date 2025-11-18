Local Body Polls: Eknath Shinde And Ramdas Kadam Among 40 Star Campaigners Of Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday released a list of 40 star campaigners comprising party leaders and ministers for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra.

Prominent names include Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and senior party leaders Ramdas Kadam, Gajanan Kirtikar, and Anandrao Adsul.

Other star campaigners include Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena ministers in the state cabinet, and the party MPs.

Purvesh Sarnaik, son of state minister Pratap Sarnaik, is also named as a star campaigner.