Laukaha Election Results 2025: Bharat Bhushan Mandal Versus Satish Kumar Sah — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Laukaha seat in Bihar, where Bharat Bhushan Mandal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Satish Kumar Sah of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

This high-stakes contest is one of the most unpredictable battles in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, is the RJD against a major rival from the ruling coalition in a seat that has witnessed dramatic shifts in recent polls.

Laukaha, situated in the Madhubani district, has historically been a stronghold of the JD(U), which secured victories in both the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections. In 2015, JD(U)’s Lakshmeshwar Roy won the seat, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

However, the political landscape was dramatically altered in 2020 when Bharat Bhushan Mandal of the RJD delivered a major upset, defeating JD(U)’s Lakshmeshwar Ray by a significant margin of 10,077 votes, breaking the long-held dominance of the JD(U).

For the 2025 polls, the RJD has renominated its sitting MLA, Bharat Bhushan Mandal, looking to consolidate its hold. Challenging him is Satish Kumar Sah, representing the JD(U), who is tasked with reclaiming the seat for the party.

The outcome of the Laukaha election is crucial as it reflects the broader electoral dynamics in the state, where the main parties, the RJD, JD(U), BJP, and Congress, are locked in a fierce, multi-cornered contest for control.

The Laukaha constituency is a key assembly segment in the broader Bihar election, which is taking place across multiple phases. Voting for the Laukaha seat was held on November 11, 2025, as part of Phase 2, and the results for all Bihar Assembly seats are scheduled to be announced on November 14, 2025.

The constituency witnessed a robust voter turnout of 61.14% in 2020, signaling high public participation in this crucial border region.