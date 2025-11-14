Lakhisarai Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Vs Congress' Amaresh Kumar
Lakhisarai Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Track all the latest developments here.
Lakhisarai Election Results: Track Live Updates
Bihar Election Results Live: Track All Live Updates
Catch all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 here, with real-time results, key developments, top political reactions, constituency-wise trends, and everything you need to stay fully informed as the state votes.
Lakhisarai Results Live: What Did Exit Polls Predict About Bihar Elections?
The NDA is expected to win 121-140 seats, followed by 98-118 by the Mahagathbandhan and 0-2 by Prashant Kishor-founded Jan Suraaj Party.
Lakhisarai Election Results Live Updates
Lakhisarai is one of the pivotal seats in rural Bihar that candidates across political lineages are vying for during the 2025 assembly elections. The Lakhisaria constituency is noted to be a key stronghold for the BJP, with its candidate Vinay Kumar Sinha winning consistently in 2010, 2015, and 2020.
Largely viewed as a sure bet by the BJP, the Jan Suraaj Party's representative Suraj Kumar is aiming to subvert this expectation and clinch the seat.
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage on Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Catch all the live updates on Lakhisarai assembly election results here.