Kishanganj Assembly Election Results 2025: Md. Qamrul Hoda Vs. Sweety Singh — Who's Winning?
Kishanganj is particularly notable for being the only Muslim-majority district in Bihar, with over 60% of the electorate belonging to the Muslim community.
The Kishanganj Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 54) is witnessing a high-stakes, multi-cornered contest, reflecting the complex political dynamics of Bihar’s Seemanchal region.
This General category seat, known for its distinct demographics and history of tight races, features a significant battle involving Md. Qamrul Hoda of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Asraf Alam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alongside strong challenges from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Kishanganj is a geographically unique and highly sensitive assembly segment, located in the district of the same name.
This demographic profile makes minority consolidation and vote fragmentation the defining factors in every election.
Historically, Kishanganj has been a stronghold for the Indian National Congress (INC), which has won the seat numerous times. However, the contest has become fiercely competitive in recent years.
In the 2020 Assembly Election, INC candidate Ijaharul Husain secured a victory by an extremely slim margin, defeating the BJP's Sweety Singh. Crucially, the AIMIM candidate, Md. Qamrul Hoda finished a strong third, pulling a significant share of the vote.