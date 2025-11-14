Kishanganj Assembly Election Results 2025: Md. Qamrul Hoda Vs. Sweety Singh — Who's Winning?

Kishanganj is a geographically unique and highly sensitive assembly segment, located in the district of the same name.

It is particularly notable for being the only Muslim-majority district in Bihar, with over 60% of the electorate belonging to the Muslim community.

This demographic profile makes minority consolidation and vote fragmentation the defining factors in every election.

Historically, Kishanganj has been a stronghold for the Indian National Congress (INC), which has won the seat numerous times. However, the contest has become fiercely competitive in recent years.

In the 2020 Assembly Election, INC candidate Ijaharul Husain secured a victory by an extremely slim margin, defeating the BJP's Sweety Singh. Crucially, the AIMIM candidate, Md. Qamrul Hoda finished a strong third, pulling a significant share of the vote.