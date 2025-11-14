Kargahar Election Results 2025: Bashisth Singh Vs Santosh Kumar Mishra — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kargahar seat in Bihar, where Santosh Kumar Mishra of the Indian National Congress (INC) faces Bashisht Singh of Janata Dal (United). The constituency has a large rural demographic and is known for close contests between Congress and JD(U).

Kargahar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Rohtas district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Sasaram (SC) Parliament Seat.

Kargahar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Kargahar constituency: