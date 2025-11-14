Kargahar Election Results 2025: Bashisth Singh Vs Santosh Kumar Mishra — Who's Winning?
Kargahar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Rohtas district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Sasaram (SC) Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Kargahar seat in Bihar, where Santosh Kumar Mishra of the Indian National Congress (INC) faces Bashisht Singh of Janata Dal (United). The constituency has a large rural demographic and is known for close contests between Congress and JD(U).
Kargahar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Kargahar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Past cycles in Rohtas have been competitive with anti-incumbency flashes. Kargahar’s electorate balances agrarian OBC/EBC communities and service-class voters from Sasaram’s catchment. Prominent parties are JD(U) (NDA) and INC/RJD (INDIA).
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Kargahar had 3,24,906 registered voters and 471 polling stations.
In 2020, INC's Santosh Kumar Mishra won against Bashisth Singh of JD(U) with a margin of 2.10%. The voter turnout of Kargahar in the 2020 Assembly Election was 59.80%
In 2015, Kargahar saw 59.84% voting where Bashisht Singh of JD(U) won against Birendra Kumar Singh of BLSP with a margin of 7.26%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.