Kanti Election Results 2025: Israil Mansuri Vs Ajit Kumar — Who's Winning?

Kanti is one of the 121 constituencies which went into poll in the first phase of Bihar Assembly election. Kanti is located in Muzzaffarpur district and is part of the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.

Major political parties which are fighting to capture the seats are the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United, Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Chetna Dal, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Kisan Suraj Dal, Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST), Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, Jan Suraaj Party.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Mohammed Israil Mansuri from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He won the seat from Ajit Kumar, ex MLA, and an independent candidate with 64,458 votes in 2020. He won with a margin of 6.67% margin.

Runner-up Kumar won 54,144 votes in 2020 assembly election. He is contesting with Mansuri again this year as representative of Janata Dal United.

The assembly constituency was created in 1952. Since then, Kanti went into polls for assembly election 18 times including 2025 election.

Except for the Indian National Congress and Social Unity Centre of India, no other political parties with nation-wide popularity were able to capture power in Kanti. Mostly, political parties which have prominent state presence dominate the seat.