Kalyanpur Election Results 2025: RJD's Manoj Yadav Versus BJP's Sachindra Prasad Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Kalyanpur seat in Bihar, where Manoj Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Sachindra Prasad Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This fiercely contested constituency, which went to the polls on November 11 as part of Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Elections, is hosting a high-stakes rematch between the two major political rivals. The results for Kalyanpur, along with the other 243 constituencies, are scheduled to be declared on November 14.

The constituency is anticipated to be one of the closest battles in the state, given its history. In the 2020 election, RJD’s Manoj Yadav successfully reclaimed the seat, but only by a wafer-thin margin of just 1,193 votes against his primary rival, the BJP’s Sachindra Prasad Singh. This slim victory margin underscores the highly competitive nature of the seat, which also registered a strong 62.52% voter turnout in the last cycle, reflecting intense voter engagement.

Kalyanpur has exhibited significant volatility in recent years, reflecting the broader shifting political loyalties within Bihar. While Yadav secured the win for the RJD in 2020, Singh of the BJP had previously won the seat in the 2015 Assembly election, highlighting a back-and-forth trend between the dominant state forces.

For the 2025 polls, the contest is not limited to the two main parties. The sitting MLA, Manoj Yadav (RJD), and the BJP's challenger, Sachindra Prasad Singh (BJP), face additional competition from Dr. Mantosh Sahni, who is contesting under the banner of the Jan Suraaj Party. The Election Commission of India has undertaken a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll to ensure maximum participation in this critical constituency, which is central to the dynamics between the RJD, BJP, JD(U), and Congress as they vie to form the next government.