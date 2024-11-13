Jharkhand Polls: Over 13% Voter Turnout Recorded In 43 Assembly Seats

A voter turnout of 13.04% was recorded till 9 a.m. on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.

Polling began around 7 a.m. in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 p.m.

A total of 683 candidates are trying their luck, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

Long queues of voters were seen outside several booths in the morning.

Simdega district registered the highest voter turnout at 15.09%, followed by 14.97% each at Lohardaga and Koderma districts, and 14.62% in Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Ramgarh and Khunti both recorded 14.37% voting each, followed by 13.93% in Gumla and 13.80% each in West Sinbhum and Latehar districts.

Garhwa recorded 13.41% polling, Chatra 13.21%, Hazaribag 13.20%, Ranchi 12.06%, Palamu 11.84%, and East Sinbhum 11.25%.

"Today is the first round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.