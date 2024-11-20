Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Second Phase Of Voting Begins In 38 Seats

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand elections commenced on Wednesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 p.m.

However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4 p.m. though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.