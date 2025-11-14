Jhajha Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Damodar Rawat Vs RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav — Who's Winning?
Jhajha went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, held on Nov. 11.
The Jhajha constituency, located in Bihar's Jamui district, primarily witnessed an election battle between the two regional heavyweights — Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The results will emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.
The JD(U) had reposed faith in sitting MLA Damodar Rawat, whereas the RJD had issued its ticket to Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav.
Notably, the JD(U) jointly leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas the RJD co-heads the Opposition Mahagathbandhan camp with the Congress.
Also in the fray from Jhajha was Nilendu Dutta Mishara, the candidate of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.
Track Jhajha Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
The constituency recorded a voter turnout of approximately 71.74%, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, Jhajha was won by the JD(U)'s Damodar Rawat by a narrow margin of 1,679 votes against the RJD's Rajendra Prasad. At the time, the constituency had a total of 3.16 lakh voters, including 1.67 lakh male and 1.49 lakh female voters.
Rawat, notably, had represented the seat consecutively as its legislator from 2000 to 2015. However, in 2015, the constituency was won by the BJP's Ravindra Yadav.
Notably, Bihar went to polls in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.