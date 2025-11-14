Jhajha Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Damodar Rawat Vs RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav — Who's Winning?

The Jhajha constituency, located in Bihar's Jamui district, primarily witnessed an election battle between the two regional heavyweights — Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The results will emerge today, as the counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.

The JD(U) had reposed faith in sitting MLA Damodar Rawat, whereas the RJD had issued its ticket to Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav.

Notably, the JD(U) jointly leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas the RJD co-heads the Opposition Mahagathbandhan camp with the Congress.

Also in the fray from Jhajha was Nilendu Dutta Mishara, the candidate of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.