Jamui Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Shreyasi Singh Vs. RJD's Shamshad Alam
Jamui election results will be announced today, catch all th e live updates here.
The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
Jamui Election Result Live Update: Who Won Earlier
In the 2020 Assembly elections, BJP’s Shreyasi Singh captured the Jamui seat with 61.44% of the votes, defeating RJD’s Vijay Prakash by a margin of 79,603 votes.
Jamui Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.
The counting of votes for Jamui will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
