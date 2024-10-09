Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Poll: Over 76% Candidates Lose Deposit

Prominent among those who forfeited the deposit money were People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone (Kupwara), former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Baramulla), Baigs's wife Safina Baig (Wagoora-Kreeri), former ministers Abdul Gani Vakil (Rafiabad), Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Lal Chowk) and Aijaz Guroo (Sopore), the brother of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guroo.

Out of the 47 seats in the valley, five seats saw all the contestants except the winner forfeit their deposits. These segments are Sopore, Baramulla, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk and Central Shalteng.