Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict A Possibility Of Hung House

Several exit polls released on Saturday predict intriguing possibilities for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with many pointing toward a hung assembly. Despite a predicted edge for the Congress and its alliance with the National Conference, the region's political landscape remains uncertain after the decade-long gap since the last assembly elections.

The voter turnout for these elections stood at 63.88%, according to the Election Commission, marking the first Assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The third and final phase saw a higher turnout of 69.69%, with women outpacing men in voter participation.

NDTV’s Poll of Polls forecasts 42 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 27 for the BJP, 7 for the PDP, and 14 for other parties.