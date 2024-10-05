Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict A Possibility Of Hung House
NDTV’s Poll of Polls forecasts 42 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 27 for the BJP, 7 for the PDP, and 14 for other parties.
Several exit polls released on Saturday predict intriguing possibilities for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with many pointing toward a hung assembly. Despite a predicted edge for the Congress and its alliance with the National Conference, the region's political landscape remains uncertain after the decade-long gap since the last assembly elections.
The voter turnout for these elections stood at 63.88%, according to the Election Commission, marking the first Assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The third and final phase saw a higher turnout of 69.69%, with women outpacing men in voter participation.
Dainik Bhaskar predicts that the Congress-National Conference alliance will win 35–40 seats, the BJP may win 20–25 seats, and the PDP will win 4–7 seats in the 90-member assembly.
India Today-C Voter predicts that the Congress-National Conference alliance will win 40-48 seats, with the BJP winning 27-32.
Axis My India Alliance forecasts 35-45 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 24-34 for the BJP, 4-6 for the PDP, and 8-23 for other parties.
People's Pulse exit poll predicts 46-50 seats for the Congress-NC alliance, 23-27 for the BJP, 7-11 for the PDP, and 4-6 for others.
The elections were conducted in three phases on Sept. 18, Sept. 25, and Oct. 1, 2024, with overall turnout exceeding the 58.58% recorded in the previous Lok Sabha elections.
