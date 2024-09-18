Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections: PM Narendra Modi And Amit Shah Urge For High Turnout
This is the first assembly election in the Union Territory in a decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in large numbers in the Union Territory's assembly elections that commenced on Sept. 18. The prime minister called the poll a "festival of democracy", as voters in 24 constituencies across seven districts will cast their vote in Phase 1.
In a post on X, Modi emphasised the importance of participation, particularly encouraging young and first-time voters to exercise their voting rights. "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers," he said.
This assembly election is the first in the Union Territory in a decade. Following the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the region was reorganised into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Over 23 lakh voters are set to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for seats in the assembly. The districts participating in this phase include areas on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain range, with eight constituencies in the Jammu region and 16 in the Kashmir valley.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged residents to vote, linking the election to key issues such as education, employment, women's empowerment, and the fight against separatism.
He called for a government that is committed to development and maintaining security in the region. Shah encouraged voters to prioritise voting, saying, "Pehle matdan phir jalpan", "Vote first, then have breakfast."
The assembly elections will take place in three phases, with the next phases scheduled for Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. Votes will be counted on Oct. 8.
(With inputs from PTI).