Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections: PM Narendra Modi And Amit Shah Urge For High Turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in large numbers in the Union Territory's assembly elections that commenced on Sept. 18. The prime minister called the poll a "festival of democracy", as voters in 24 constituencies across seven districts will cast their vote in Phase 1.

In a post on X, Modi emphasised the importance of participation, particularly encouraging young and first-time voters to exercise their voting rights. "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers," he said.

This assembly election is the first in the Union Territory in a decade. Following the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the region was reorganised into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.