Imamganj Election Results 2025: Deepa Kumari Vs Ritu Priya Chaudhary — Who's Winning?
Imamganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 67.55%.
Counting is underway for the Imamganj seat in Bihar, where RJD's Ritu Priya Chaudhary, Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Ajeet Kumar and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s Deepa Kumari are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Ajeet Kumar, New India United Party's Vigan Paswan and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)'s Banarsi Das.
Independent candidates include Rambali Rishiashan and Tengar Paswan
Here is all you need to know about the Imamganj constituency:
Imamganj Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Bihar's Imamganj was the stronghold for JD(U) for years before HAMS in 2015 broke through with a surprise win. In the 2020 election, Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAMS emerged victorious against RJD's Uday Narain.
Before that, HAMS' Manjhi won after defeating JS(U)'s Uday Narain Choudhary. In 2010, Choudhary won against RJD's Raushan Kumar.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U) and HAMS.
Prominent parties in the village are HAMS, JDU and RJD.
Imamganj Demographics
It is a SC category assembly seat situated in Gaya district and is one of the six assembly segments of Aurangabad Parliament Seat. The village's total voting population as of 2020 stood at 2.96 lakh. In the year 2020 voters' turnout was at 58.89%, while in 2015 it was 56.28%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.