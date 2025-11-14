Imamganj Election Results 2025: Deepa Kumari Vs Ritu Priya Chaudhary — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Imamganj seat in Bihar, where RJD's Ritu Priya Chaudhary, Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Ajeet Kumar and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s Deepa Kumari are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Ajeet Kumar, New India United Party's Vigan Paswan and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)'s Banarsi Das.

Independent candidates include Rambali Rishiashan and Tengar Paswan

Imamganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 67.55%.

Here is all you need to know about the Imamganj constituency: