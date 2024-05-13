How Will Congress Fund 'Khata Khat' Schemes, Sitharaman Asks

As India votes on Monday for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, the debate on the fiscal prudence of electoral promises has shifted online.

Following a campaign speech by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on the party's proposed Mahalakshmi Scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and asked if the Indian National Congress had considered the cost of their electoral promises and how they hoped to fund them without increasing taxes or borrowing heavily.

"Has INC considered the cost of the lofty promises made in their manifesto? Have they calculated how much the 'Khata Khat' schemes will cost fiscally? Will they borrow substantially for them, or will they raise taxes to fund them?" she posted in a thread.

This is in reference to the Congress leader's speech, where he said female beneficiaries of the Mahalakshmi scheme will receive Rs 8,500 in their bank accounts every month in a "Khata Khat" fashion starting July 1.

"How many welfare schemes would Rahul Gandhi shut down to accommodate the fiscal cost of the 'Khata Khat' schemes?... Here’s a challenge to him to answer these questions for the people of India," she posted on her personal account.