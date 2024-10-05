Haryana Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Majority For Congress

Several exit polls released on Saturday have projected a clear majority for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. By 5 p.m., the state had a voter turnout of over 61%, with several exit polls suggesting a shift in voter sentiment, indicating a possible victory for Congress in the closely watched election, ending the BJP's 10-year run.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, exit polls indicate, may not be able to open its account in Haryana, despite its rule in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab.

Two exit polls—Dhruv Research and People's Pulse—have given the BJP an outside margin of up to 32 seats in Haryana, with Abhay Chautala's INLD predicted to win 3 seats and the BJP's former ally JJP securing just 1 seat. Despite its dominance in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is unlikely to win any seats in the state.

NDTV's Poll of Polls predicts 54 seats for Congress, 27 for BJP, 1 for JJP, and 2 for INLD. Jist-TIF Research predicts 29–37 seats for the BJP and 45–53 for Congress. People's Pulse forecasts a BJP tally of 20-32 and a Congress tally of 49-61.

The India Today-C Voter exit poll suggests the Congress could win between 50-58 seats, while the BJP might secure 20-28. An aggregate of three exit polls shows Congress and the National Conference with 43 seats, while the BJP lags behind with 26, far from the majority mark.