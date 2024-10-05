Haryana Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Majority For Congress
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, exit polls indicate, may not be able to open its account in Haryana, despite its rule in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab.
Several exit polls released on Saturday have projected a clear majority for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. By 5 p.m., the state had a voter turnout of over 61%, with several exit polls suggesting a shift in voter sentiment, indicating a possible victory for Congress in the closely watched election, ending the BJP's 10-year run.
Two exit polls—Dhruv Research and People's Pulse—have given the BJP an outside margin of up to 32 seats in Haryana, with Abhay Chautala's INLD predicted to win 3 seats and the BJP's former ally JJP securing just 1 seat. Despite its dominance in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is unlikely to win any seats in the state.
NDTV's Poll of Polls predicts 54 seats for Congress, 27 for BJP, 1 for JJP, and 2 for INLD. Jist-TIF Research predicts 29–37 seats for the BJP and 45–53 for Congress. People's Pulse forecasts a BJP tally of 20-32 and a Congress tally of 49-61.
The India Today-C Voter exit poll suggests the Congress could win between 50-58 seats, while the BJP might secure 20-28. An aggregate of three exit polls shows Congress and the National Conference with 43 seats, while the BJP lags behind with 26, far from the majority mark.
Republic Bharat-Matrize projects the BJP with 18-24 seats and Congress with 55-62. Republic TV-P_Mar1 gives BJP 27-35 seats, while Congress could win 51-61. 'Dainik Bhaskar' forecasts Congress with 44-54 seats and BJP with 15-29, while Republic-Matrize puts Congress even higher, at 55-62, compared to BJP's 18-24.
The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll suggests Congress will win 50-55 seats and the BJP 20-25, while Dhruv Research places Congress at 50-64 and the BJP at 22-32.
Overall, most exit polls predict INLD performing better than JJP, with some parties collectively gaining up to 10 seats.
A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women and 464 independents, are competing in the Haryana Assembly elections. Key political outfits in the race include the BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP alliance, JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance, and Aam Aadmi Party.
The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for its INDIA bloc partner CPI(M), while the BJP has given the Sirsa seat to Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who is seeking re-election.
Notable candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP leaders Anil Vij and OP Dhankar, Congress stalwarts Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala.
Disclaimer: Exit poll data may not always be accurate.