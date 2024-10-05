Haryana Assembly Elections: Over 36% Polling Recorded Till 1 P.M.

Hooda, who is seeking re-election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, said, "BJP ja rahi hai, Congress aa rahi hai (BJP is on its way out, the Congress is coming back to power)."

BJP Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal went to cast his vote on horseback. "Riding a horse is considered auspicious and people ride horses while going to attend weddings. That is why I came on a horse for this auspicious work," he said.