Haryana Assembly Elections: Nayab Saini, Khattar, Manu Bhaker Early Voters After Polls Open

Before he cast his vote, Saini prayed at Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara. Saini later told reporters, "The mood of the people of Haryana is clear, the BJP is going to form government for the third time with a big mandate."

Paris Olympic double-medallist Manu Bhaker appealed to the people, especially the younger ones, to come out and cast their votes. The 22-year-old athlete cast her vote for the first-ever time, her father Ram Kishan Bhaker said.