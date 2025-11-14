Hajipur Election Results 2025: Awadhesh Singh Vs Deo Kumar Chaurasia — Who's Winning?
Hajipur went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 66.74%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Hajipur seat in Bihar, where BJP’s Awadhesh Singh and RJD’s Deo Kumar Chaurasia are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Hajipur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Hajipur seat is significant as it is the headquarters of the Vaishali district and is a key urban/semi-urban battleground for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The contest here is typically a direct and highly competitive face-off between the BJP and the RJD.
Hajipur Assembly Constituency is a General (Unreserved) seat and forms part of the Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency (which is reserved for SC). It is a major commercial and administrative center situated on the border of Patna.
This constituency has been a consistent stronghold for the NDA since the early 2000s, largely due to the influence of long-time local leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai (who represented the seat until 2014) and his protégé, the current incumbent. However, the winning margin has been drastically shrinking, indicating a growing challenge from the RJD.
Awadhesh Singh from BJP is the sitting MLA from the Hajipur seat. He won in 2015 as well. He is against Deo Kumar Chaurasia of the RJD.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.