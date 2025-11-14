Gurua Election Results 2025: RJD's Vinay Kumar Vs BJP's Upendra Prasad — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Gurua seat in Bihar, where Upendra Prasad of the BJP is facing incumbent MLA Vinay Kumar of the RJD and Sanjeeva Shyam Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Gurua is a block-level town in the Tekari subdivision of Bihar’s Gaya district. It is one of the 24 blocks in the district and carries a rich historical legacy.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 71%.