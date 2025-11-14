Gurua Election Results 2025: RJD's Vinay Kumar Vs BJP's Upendra Prasad — Who's Winning?
Gurua is a block-level town in the Tekari subdivision of Bihar’s Gaya district. Upendra Prasad of the BJP is facing incumbent MLA Vinay Kumar of the RJD and Sanjeeva Shyam Singh of the JSP.
Counting is underway for the Gurua seat in Bihar, where Upendra Prasad of the BJP is facing incumbent MLA Vinay Kumar of the RJD and Sanjeeva Shyam Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Gurua is a block-level town in the Tekari subdivision of Bihar’s Gaya district. It is one of the 24 blocks in the district and carries a rich historical legacy.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 71%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Vinay Kumar of the RJP had won by a margin of 3.6% over Rajiv Nandan of the BJP.
Nandan had won in the 2015 elections against Ramchandra Prasad Singh of the JDU by 4.5% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.