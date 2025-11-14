Govindganj Election Results 2025: Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai Vs LJPRV's Raju Tiwari — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Govindganj seat in Bihar, where Shashi Bhushan Rai of the Congress is facing Raju Tiwari of the Lok Janshakti Part-Ram Vilas (NDA) and Krishna Kant Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Govindganj is an assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district. It comprises Areraj and Paharpur community development blocks along with Paschimi Sangrampur, Purbi Sangrampur and Dakshani Bariyaria panchayats of Sangrampur block.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 68.9%.