Govindganj Election Results 2025: Congress's Shashi Bhushan Rai Vs LJPRV's Raju Tiwari — Who's Winning?
Govindganj is an assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district. Shashi Bhushan Rai of the Congress is facing Raju Tiwari of the Lok Janshakti Part-Ram Vilas (NDA).
Counting is underway for the Govindganj seat in Bihar, where Shashi Bhushan Rai of the Congress is facing Raju Tiwari of the Lok Janshakti Part-Ram Vilas (NDA) and Krishna Kant Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Govindganj is an assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district. It comprises Areraj and Paharpur community development blocks along with Paschimi Sangrampur, Purbi Sangrampur and Dakshani Bariyaria panchayats of Sangrampur block.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 68.9%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Sunil Mani Tiwari of the BJP had won by a margin of 18% over Brajesh Kumar (INC).
Raju Tiwari of the LJP had won in the 2015 elections against Brajesh Kumar by 20% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.