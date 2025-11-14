Goh Election Results 2025: RJD's Amrendra Kumar Vs BJP's Dr Ranvijay Kumar — Who's Winning?

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Goh Election Results 2025: RJD's Amrendra Kumar Vs BJP's Dr Ranvijay Kumar — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Goh seat in Bihar, where Amrendra Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Dr Ranvijay Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a high-stakes battle.

The outcome in Goh is considered crucial as it is one of the 243 constituencies participating in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, with the final results for all seats expected on November 14, 2025.

Goh is widely known as a highly unpredictable or 'unstable' constituency, having elected a different party in each of the last three Assembly elections that were 2010, 2015, and 2020.

In the 2020 election, RJD's Bhim Kumar Singh successfully secured the seat, defeating the runner-up, Manoj Kumar of the BJP, in a closely watched contest. For the 2025 battle, the main opposition forces have fielded Amrendra Kumar for the RJD and Dr Ranvijay Kumar for the BJP.

Adding complexity to the contest is the presence of Sita Ram Dukhari, representing the Jan Suraaj Party, who seeks to capitalize on the constituency's history of shifting loyalties.

The voting for Goh took place on November 11, 2025, as part of Phase 2 of the state’s election schedule. The entire state election is a pivotal contest between the dominant alliances, the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, shaping the future political mandate for Bihar.

