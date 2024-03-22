Electoral Bonds: Future Gaming, MEIL, Vedanta, Haldia Energy Gave Donations To These Parties

India's top electoral bond donor led by lottery 'king' Santiago Martin provided a majority of the funds to two ruling regional parties: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress, data released by the Election Commission showed.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. donated Rs 1,368 crore to political parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the leading recipient of donations from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.-linked Qwik Supply Chain Pvt.

The poll body released the fresh data set of electoral bonds with details that can help match the donors with the political parties that received the funds on Thursday.

The poll body published two separate lists of the donors and recipients of donations made between April 2019 and January 2024, on Thursday. It includes alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds that can identify the donor with the recipient.

The data was submitted to the Commission earlier in the day by the State Bank of India, in line with the Supreme Court order.