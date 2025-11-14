Election Memes: Internet Takes A Dig At Bihar’s Big Names Like Lalu Yadav, Prashant Kishore
As trends show NDA securing a decisive lead in the Bihar Assembly elections, social media quickly turned the moment into a meme fest. Check out the best ones here:
As counting for the Bihar Assembly elections got underway on Nov. 14 morning, social media was flooded with memes capturing the mood in the state. As of 12:15 p.m., trends showed the JD(U) and BJP-led NDA was leading in 192 seats, while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, was ahead only in 46 seats.
Voting for all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly election was held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11.
As trends started to emerge, social media eruped in a meme fest, taking a dig at RJD, Congress and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj.
One user, sharing an image of Lalu Yadav, wrote, “Governance was such that he's out of power for 20 years and still facing anti-incumbency.”
Governance was such that he's out of power for 20 years and still facing anti-incumbency pic.twitter.com/Yi5nhK3xUr— Arjun* (@mxtaverse) November 14, 2025
Another wrote, “Imagine the damage Lalu Yadav has done to Bihar that even after 20 years of anti-incumbency, people are coming out in huge numbers and vote for Nitish Kumar just to prevent Lalu and sons' return.”
Imagine the damage Lalu Yadav has done to Bihar that even after 20 years of anti incumbency, people are coming out in huge numbers and vote for Nitish Kumar just to prevent Lalu & sons returns.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 14, 2025
One of the memes was on Prashant Kishor, who entered the election with his newly formed party, Jan Suraaj. The party has gained little traction so far. The meme shows him looking at an exam result. A text overlay reads, “Neeche se dekh, neeche se,” suggesting he should start checking from the bottom up.
I'm sad for him ð#BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/tpNkpOYFZJ— Ayesha (@KashmiriAyesha1) November 14, 2025
Another meme on Prashant Kishor shows him on a phone call, with a text overlay that reads, “Bahut peeche reh gaya na main, bhai?”
Prashant Kishor in Bihar election.#BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/xdJA4RXuwW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2025
One meme uses a scene from actor Ajay Devgn's debut film, where he performs a split between two moving bicycles. The caption reads “Indians today,” with one biker labelled “India vs SA” and the other “election result.” This meme suggests that people are torn between the Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the Bihar election results.
Indians today.#BiharElections2025 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/ekHPvxOnfA— Sachin Kumar (@Fearlesssachin) November 14, 2025
Here Are A Few More Bihar Election Memes:
Bihar, I wasn't familiar with your game... pic.twitter.com/0jPSqCBSK8— Jay (@JADDU22) November 14, 2025
Independent MLAs, when there is a clear majority in Bihar.#BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/HWLjAW9Nuq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2025
This meme never gets old ð¸ð¸#Bihar #BiharElection2025 https://t.co/h18afeZf9r pic.twitter.com/6eEKkpnvGQ— Ravish (@1982ravish) November 12, 2025
Every political party today: âHum jeet rahe hain.â— NeelOnStrike (@iamneelcrick) November 14, 2025
Reality: âAap sab milke bhi nahi jeet rahe.â ðð¥#BiharElection2025
PC courtesy: Google pic.twitter.com/KlFVkMc0Hz
Every election result day scene in india ððð#BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/vrI56NFSQv— Dr. Sujin Eswarà¥ð®ð³ (@DrSujin_) November 14, 2025
As the day progresses and final results come in, the meme storm is expected to intensify, capturing the highs and lows of yet another closely watched election.