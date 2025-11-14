Election Memes: Internet Takes A Dig At Bihar’s Big Names Like Lalu Yadav, Prashant Kishore

As counting for the Bihar Assembly elections got underway on Nov. 14 morning, social media was flooded with memes capturing the mood in the state. As of 12:15 p.m., trends showed the JD(U) and BJP-led NDA was leading in 192 seats, while the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD and Congress, was ahead only in 46 seats.

Voting for all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly election was held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11.

As trends started to emerge, social media eruped in a meme fest, taking a dig at RJD, Congress and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj.

One user, sharing an image of Lalu Yadav, wrote, “Governance was such that he's out of power for 20 years and still facing anti-incumbency.”