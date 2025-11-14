Ekma Election Results 2025: Srikant Yadav Vs Manoranjan Singh — Who's Winning?

Ekma went into poll in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, which happened on Thursday last week. The fight for this assembly is three ways with Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United, and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Srikant Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is again facing his prime contender Manoranjan Singh of Janata Dal United (JDU) in this election for Ekma. Singh has been MLA for ten years till 2020 when he lost the power to Yadav.

Ekma constiuency recorded 58.53% voting in Bihar 2025 Assembly Election, as per data on OneIndia website.

Yadav secured 53,875 votes in 2020 Bihar Assembly Election. Runner-up Sita Devi from JDU secured 39,948 votes and Kameshwar Ku Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won 29,992 votes.