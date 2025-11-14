Ekma Election Results 2025: Srikant Yadav Vs Manoranjan Singh — Who's Winning?
Ekma constituency recorded 58.53% voting in Bihar 2025 Assembly Election, as per data on OneIndia website.
Ekma went into poll in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, which happened on Thursday last week. The fight for this assembly is three ways with Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United, and Bahujan Samaj Party.
The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Srikant Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is again facing his prime contender Manoranjan Singh of Janata Dal United (JDU) in this election for Ekma. Singh has been MLA for ten years till 2020 when he lost the power to Yadav.
Yadav secured 53,875 votes in 2020 Bihar Assembly Election. Runner-up Sita Devi from JDU secured 39,948 votes and Kameshwar Ku Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won 29,992 votes.
Ekma constituency was formed in 1951 and went into poll for four times. During 1957–2008, the constituency did not exist. This is the part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Ekma constituency comprised of Ekma and Lahladpur community development blocks. Mohmmadpur, Bhajouna Nachap, atarsan ashahni, nawada, Bhalua Bujurg, Mobarakpur, Matiyar, Chephul and Gobrahi gram panchayats of Manjhi CD Block, Parsagarh Dakshani, Uttari and Puri are all part of Ekma Block.
Ekma has a total population of 214,445, according to data on 2011 census. Out of the total population, 107,972 are males, while 106,473 are females, The average sex ratio is 986. The literacy rate in the block is 71.04%