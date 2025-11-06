Erratic Prices, Meagre Margins: In Makhana Hub, MSP Demand On Farmers' Lips Amid Bihar Elections

Makhana farmers in Bihar's Purnia have urged the government to set a minimum support price for their product as price security is affected by seasonal rates on crops that tend to not be enough to sustain them.

In an interview with NDTV Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal amid the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the fox nut farmers explained that the price rate of their crop fluctuates erratically. Despite a majority of the makhana farming taking place in Purnia, the area does not see the financial benefits from their sale.

"Makhana costs Rs 40,000 per quintal in July, but the rate now (November) is Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 at the maximum," one of the farmers said.

He also spoke about how it can drive farmers to die by suicide due to the meagre margins. "In 2022, Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per quintal was the per quintal rate of makhana, due to which many farmers hanged themselves. Who's responsible for that?" the farmer asked

The farmers also stated that the prices of the crop may increase outside of the state in big metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, but they don't receive the benefits of their sale in those cities.