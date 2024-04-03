ECI’s 'Myth vs Reality Register' To Tackle Misinformation During Lok Sabha Elections

"Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, during the press conference on the announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024 has identified misinformation as one of the challenges, along with money, muscle and MCC violations for electoral integrity. With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives becoming a growing concern in many democracies globally, this innovative and proactive initiative by ECI is an effort to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process,” the release said.

This register aims to promote transparency, accuracy, and responsible communication during elections. The micro-site is a reliable source for citizens as well as media organisations to access verified information and stay away from false narratives that can mislead voters.

It will document and catalogue instances of debunked fake news. The register will also serve as a reference guide, empowering citizens to make informed decisions and maintain the democratic fabric of the nation said the website.

Recently, the ECI updated citizens and media organisations with the reality of a false claim: