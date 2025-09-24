ECI Announces By-Elections for 4 Rajya Sabha Seats from J&K: Key Dates Inside

The vacancies arose after the bifurcation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

The elections could not be held at the time due to the non-availability of a constituted electorate. With the recent formation of the UT's Legislative Assembly, the necessary electorate is now in place to conduct the polls.

The Commission has also stated that the term of office for the newly elected members will be subject to the final decision of the Supreme Court in an ongoing case, SLP(C) No. 17123/2015.

To ensure a free and fair election, adequate monitoring measures will be taken, including the appointment of observers. The Commission has also specified that for marking preferences on the ballot paper, only the integrated violet-coloured sketch pen provided by the Returning Officer shall be used.