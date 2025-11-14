Dinara Election Results 2025: Rajesh Yadav Vs Alok Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Dinara seat in Bihar, where RJD's Shashi Shankar Kumar Alias Rajesh Yadav, Jan Suraaj Party's Sanjay Kumar and BSP's Malti Devi are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are Lohiya Janta Dal's Anil Kumar Singh, NCP's Manoj Kumar SIngh, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's Bhupesh Singh and Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Alok Kumar Singh.

Independent candidates include Abhishek Ranjan, Jai Kumar Singh, Munna Singh, Niranjan Kumar Ray and Rama Kant Ram.

Dinara went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 56.46%.

Here is all you need to know about the Dinara constituency: