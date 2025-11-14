Dinara Election Results 2025: Rajesh Yadav Vs Alok Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Bihar's Dinara has been an unstable seat as it saw three different parties win in 2020, 2015 and 2010.
Counting is underway for the Dinara seat in Bihar, where RJD's Shashi Shankar Kumar Alias Rajesh Yadav, Jan Suraaj Party's Sanjay Kumar and BSP's Malti Devi are going head-to-head. Among the other contestants are Lohiya Janta Dal's Anil Kumar Singh, NCP's Manoj Kumar SIngh, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's Bhupesh Singh and Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Alok Kumar Singh.
Independent candidates include Abhishek Ranjan, Jai Kumar Singh, Munna Singh, Niranjan Kumar Ray and Rama Kant Ram.
Dinara went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 56.46%.
Here is all you need to know about the Dinara constituency:
Dinara Past Wins And Prominent Parties
In the last election in 2020, Vijay Kumar Mandal of the RJD emerged victorious against LJP's Rajendra Prasad Singh.
Before that, NOTA received the highest votes followed by SHS' Binod Kumar Choubey. In 2010, JD(U)'s Jay Kumar Singh won against RJD's Sita Sundari Devi.
This year as well the competition seems between JD(U), BJP and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP, BJP, INC and RJD.
Dinara Demographics
It is a general category assembly seat situated in Rohtas district and is one of the six assembly segments of Buxar Parliament Seat. The village's total voting population as of 2020 stood at 3.02 lakh. In the year 2020 voters' turnout was at 56.52%, while in 2015 it was 55.02%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.