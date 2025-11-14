Digha Election Results 2025 LIVE: Sanjiv Chaurasia Seeks Return Amid Rising Jan Suraaj Challenge
The Digha Assembly constituency in Bihar voted on November 06, 2025.
Digha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Catch The Numbers Real-Time
The RJD has pulled ahead of the BJP in the leads for the first time today.
Digha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia In The Lead
Counting of votes has begun in Bihar’s Digha, and early trends show BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia taking the lead.
Digha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Postal Ballot Counting Begins
As per the precedent, the votes cast through postal ballots are counted first, and then the electronic voting machine (EVM) votes are counted.
While the early trends will start emerging minutes after the counting begins, the first set of credible trends will emerge only after 9 am, pollsters say.
Digha Election Results 2025 LIVE: Who Won Last Time?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP’s Sanjiv Chaurasia clinched the Digha seat with 36.89% of the total votes polled, securing a commanding victory by 97,044 votes over CPI(ML)(L) candidate Shashi Yadav.
The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election results will be declared today, with counting set to begin at 8:00 a.m.
Contesting the 2025 election are Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP, Ritesh Ranjan Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party, Divya Gautam of the CPI(ML)(L), along with other candidates.